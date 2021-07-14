Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.95 billion. Eaton reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $18.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

ETN traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

