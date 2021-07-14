Brokerages Expect KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KE will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KE.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KE by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,695,000 after buying an additional 1,088,238 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

