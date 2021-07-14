Brokerages Expect KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KE will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KE.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. 2,420,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

