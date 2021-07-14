Brokerages Expect Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pactiv Evergreen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pactiv Evergreen.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Also, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Insiders have bought a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310 in the last three months.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.