Brokerages Expect Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pactiv Evergreen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pactiv Evergreen.
In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Also, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Insiders have bought a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310 in the last three months.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
