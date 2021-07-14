Brokerages Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. State Street posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

