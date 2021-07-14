Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target at $147.79

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Truist raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.90. 694,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after acquiring an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after acquiring an additional 274,830 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

