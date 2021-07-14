Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Target Price at $73.50

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 price target on BHP Group in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

BBL stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,283. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $162,007,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

