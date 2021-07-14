Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Target Price at $4.92

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CPPMF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 64,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,604. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $618.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

