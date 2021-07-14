Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 1,606.67

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

DNLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

DNLM traded down GBX 63.40 ($0.83) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,375.60 ($17.97). 171,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,658. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,349.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

