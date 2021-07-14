Brokerages Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.70. 3,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 138.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

