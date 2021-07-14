Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT at $40.40

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,987. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $355.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

