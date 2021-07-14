Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $123.08

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.08.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 429,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,647. Prologis has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.