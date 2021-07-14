Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target at C$16.17

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMU.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,140. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.14 and a 12 month high of C$18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

