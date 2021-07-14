Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $113.40

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.40.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of WYNN traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.75. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $105,060,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

