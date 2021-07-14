Brokers Issue Forecasts for Silicon Motion Technology Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SIMO opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

