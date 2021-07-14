Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,776 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $329,682,000. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $197,719,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,032,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,554,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

