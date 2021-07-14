Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,747,000 after buying an additional 374,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,462,000 after buying an additional 607,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.41.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.