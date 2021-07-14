Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $45,799,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $453.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $428.97. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $467.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

