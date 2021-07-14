Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,399 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

