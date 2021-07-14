Brown Advisory Inc. Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

