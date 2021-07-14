Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.17.

SPOT opened at $263.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.32. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $211.10 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

