Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,998 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,306 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.