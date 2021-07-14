Burt W. Podbere Sells 17,016 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84.
Shares of NYSE CRWD opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.89.
About CrowdStrike
Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.