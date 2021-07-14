C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,126.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 155,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.