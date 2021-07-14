CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. 3,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,512. The stock has a market cap of $963.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. CAI International has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts forecast that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

