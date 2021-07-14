Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.70

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CBOX opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £121.60 million and a PE ratio of 35.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 297.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cake Box has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 424 ($5.54).

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOX. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

