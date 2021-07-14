Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.91 and last traded at $48.41. 60,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,890,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

