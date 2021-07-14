Cambium Networks Co. (NYSE:CMBM) Director Robert S. Amen Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Cambium Networks Co. (NYSE:CMBM) Director Robert S. Amen sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00.

Shares of CMBM opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.