Canaccord Genuity Boosts Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target to $48.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

