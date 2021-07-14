Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$112.00 to C$105.00. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway traded as low as C$90.25 and last traded at C$90.44, with a volume of 414949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.25.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$322.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$149.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500015 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

