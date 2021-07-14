Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.91

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $6.10. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor Pulp Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

