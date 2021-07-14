Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.75. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 23,409 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$495.78 million and a PE ratio of -23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.41.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$262.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.0472295 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.