Cannell Capital LLC Buys New Shares in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 844,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,000. BrainsWay accounts for 1.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 5.09% of BrainsWay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at $1,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. 27,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,971. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $156.11 million, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.28.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

