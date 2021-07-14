Cannell Capital LLC Sells 576,812 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Cannell Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,812 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Hanger worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hanger by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hanger stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,065. The company has a market capitalization of $924.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.67. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

