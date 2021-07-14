Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Down 4.1%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.61. 306,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 682,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,951,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.