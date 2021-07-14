Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $16.60 Per Share

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.68.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of COF opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.