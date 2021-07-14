Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in June

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

COF stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.72. 175,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,027. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.