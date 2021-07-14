Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.78

Shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $25.40. Capitala Finance shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 267 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $87,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,635.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $216,488. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

