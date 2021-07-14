Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,795 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $157.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.64.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

