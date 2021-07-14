Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 6,420 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

