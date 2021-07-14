Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Shares of BABA opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.26 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

