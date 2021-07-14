Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

