Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,298 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.