Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,880 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.38. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.