Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $139.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.67.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

