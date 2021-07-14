Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,651 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Cara Therapeutics worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $673.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

