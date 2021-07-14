Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 640.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CRLFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

