CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.34

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.58. CareCloud shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 100,255 shares trading hands.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

The stock has a market cap of $119.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $428,210.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

