Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

CABGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. 30,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

