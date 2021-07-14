CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

KMX opened at $131.74 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $3,158,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,239,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

